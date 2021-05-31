Man arrested for 100+ mph pursuit in Stanton County

PILGER, Neb. (KCAU) – A Fremont man was arrested over the weekend after leading authorities in a multi-county pursuit in Nebraska.

Authorities tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation about four miles west of Pilger on Highway 75 on Friday just before midnight. They said the car refused to pull over and led authorities in a pursuit.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, the car drove eastbound on Highway 275 and nearly hit an SUV at Highway 275 and 15 junction. The car continued fleeing, going though Wisner, Beemer and into West Point turning onto side streets before then reentering onto Highway 275 out of West Point where the car’s tires were deflated by spikes from the Nebraska State Patrol.

The car went for a few more miles before coming to a stop. The driver, Benny P. Morales, 22, of Fremont, was arrested.

After reviewing video of the pursuit, authorities found drug contraband along Highway 275 that had been thrown from the car during the pursuit.

Morales was charged with possession of controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, speeding 130 in 65 mph, DUI, window tint violation, willful reckless driving, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and an open container violation. He is being held pending a cash bond.

There was a male passenger in the car, Cameron Christofferson, 22, of Omaha. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.