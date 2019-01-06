Man arrested at Sen. Warren's Storm Lake rally

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) - A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly becoming aggressive at a political rally for Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Randal James Thom, 58, of Lakefield, Minnesota, was charged with disorderly conduct, a simple misdemeanor.

The Storm Lake Police Department said that officers were providing security at the Our Place facility at 110 East 3rd Street in Storm Lake Saturday around 1:00 p.m.

Warren, a Democratic from Massachusets, was in Storm Lake Saturday for what her Facebook page called a round table as she explores a presidential run for 2020.

They said that as Warren was greeting attendees outside of the facility, officers saw Thom in the overflow crowd who allegedly became vocal and aggressive before trying to assault others.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police moved in and took Thom into custody. He was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail and was held on a bond of $300.