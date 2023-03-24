YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested after a Thursday hostage incident in central Yankton.

Yankton Police say it happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday (March 23) in the 1,700 block of College Street. Officers were helping South Dakota DOC parole agents who were checking on a man in the area.

Once officers were inside a home, authorities say the man ran into a back bedroom and took a man and woman hostage. Officials say the man was allowed to leave the room during negotiations.

Then, just before 5 p.m. authorities say officers went into the room, got the woman out safely and arrested Ricky German. Yankton Police say charges are pending.