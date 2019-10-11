Man arrested after throwing beers at Sioux city police

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police were called to the Hy-Vee Mainstreet at 2611 Pierce Street in Sioux City after an employee was threatened by a man with a hammer around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The employee was trying to leave the store when the suspect confronted him.

The suspect had taken his shirt off and wrapped it around his face, attempting to keep his identity hidden.

The suspect held an orange and black hammer in his left hand and was telling the victim he could not enter the store. The suspect then got into a fighting position towards the employee and raised the hammer in a threatening manner.

The employee took a step back and the suspect proceeded to lower the hammer, struck a metal box outside the store, then threw the hammer at the employee, just missing him.

After the suspect threw the hammer, he took off from the store.

About 20 minutes after the suspect fled from Hy-Vee, the Sioux City Police located the suspect by matching him to the description they were given.

The suspect was identified as Victor Cieselski, 31 of Sioux City.

According to a press release, after officers located Cieselski, they attempted to approach Cieselski, but he threw a 40-ounce bottle of alcohol at Paul Yaneff, a Peace Officer.

Cieselski then proceeded to back up and yelled: “Are we going to do this, you are going to lose”.

When the officers took a step towards Cieselski, he threw another 40-ounce bottle of alcohol at the officers, just missing them.

Then Cieselski immediately went into his pockets, pulled out a closed knife, opened it, and yelled: “Come any closer I’ll cut you and kill you”.

Officers gave multiple commands to Cieselski to get on the ground but he refused.

They eventually got to him and arrested him for: