Man arrested after threatening woman with knife, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk man was arrested Saturday after police said he threatened a woman with a knife.

Officers received a report of a disturbance between a man and woman in a parking lot in the 500 block of South 25th Street at 9:10 a.m., according to a release from the Norfolk Police Division.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the woman. Police were told that the man Jonathan M. Hille, 40, of Norfolk, had followed the woman to the parking lot when they got into an argument before Hille threatened her with a knife. A witness intervened and Hille left the area.

Police found Hille in the 2200 block of Madison Avenue, and when he tried to flee on foot, officers caught him and took him to custody.

Hille was arrested and charged for terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and first-degree false imprisonment. A search warrant was executed on Hille’s vehicle and four knives were recovered from inside of it. He was in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.