NORFOLK, Neb (KCAU) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a stand-off with Nebraska State Patrol’s SWAT Team.

The incident was allegedly started as part of a domestic disturbance investigated by the Burt County Sheriff’s office. Eventually, the suspect allegedly barricade himself inside the house, located on the 100 block of Lyons, Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol stated in a release that NSP troopers were alerted of the incident around 5:20 p.m.

“The NSP SWAT team was activated after hours of attempting to negotiate with the subject,”

NSP said in a press release.

It was about midnight when the SWAT Team entered the home and arrested Christ Garrett, 61, the release stated. The arrest happened without incident.

Garrett was taken to the Burt County Jail and charged with making terroristic threats. Other charges are pending.