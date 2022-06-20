SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested on Saturday after drugs he allegedly gave to a woman ended in a 911 call in March.

Vicente Valencia-Garcia, 33, of Mexico, was arrested in Sioux City and charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute for an incident that occurred on March 21.

According to court documents, an emergency report was made for a woman that was passed out with blue lips in a vehicle on the 2700 block of Marshall Avenue.

When officers arrived, the woman had a faint pulse and EMS (Emergency Medical Services) began to resuscitate her. Officers, with the help of EMS, searched the vehicle and found a bag with 8.65 grams of methamphetamine and a bag of .22 caliber ammunition.

The woman was taken to a local emergency room, and after she was responsive, law enforcement spoke with her at the hospital. The documents stated that she told them that she arrived at a residence on 23rd Street, Valencia-Garcia opened the door and asked if she and her friends would like to smoke.

According to the documents, the woman followed Valencia-Garcia into the garage where he pulled out a bag of little blue pills. Valencia-Garcia allegedly broke one pill down into a line of powder, which the woman snorted. The documents specified that she knew the substance was Fentanyl.

Valencia-Garcia allegedly bragged about having a lot of the pills, according to the documents, and the woman saw several of them in his pocket.

The documents indicated that the woman told officers that when she was driving away from the residence, she allegedly began to feel like she was having a bad reaction to the drug and pulled the vehicle over.

A warrant was served for Valencia-Garcia on Saturday, and he was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.