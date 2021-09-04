Man arrested after Sioux Center bicyclist fatally struck

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux County officials arrested a man on Friday after a bicyclist was killed due to injuries from a crash.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Lorna Moss, 69, of Sioux Center, was riding a bicycle north on Hickory Avenue outside of Hull. Seth De Jong, 27, of Doon, was driving a vehicle north on the same road and allegedly hit the bicyclist.

Moss was taken to Sioux Center Health and pronounced dead.

Officials suspected De Jong was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

De Jong was charged with homicide by vehicle caused by operating while intoxicated and homicide by vehicle caused by reckless driving. He was booked into the Sioux County Jail.

Officials are still investigating this fatal crash.