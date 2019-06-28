Man arrested after shoplifting in South Sioux

The Wal-Mart Asset Protection was trying to apprehend a suspect of shoplifting who had fled

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — On Thursday afternoon a man suspected of shoplifting led the authorities in pursuit while driving a stolen car.

According to the South Sioux City Police Department, they were called to Wal-Mart on Cornhusker Drive in South Sioux City, Nebraska for assistance with Wal-Mart Asset Protection around 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 27.

The Wal-Mart Asset Protection was trying to apprehend Ayonnie Duncan, formerly of Omaha, Nebraska, suspected of shoplifting who had fled. Duncan left in a white vehicle after almost hitting another.

The South Sioux City police said the Duncan failed to stop for the authorities near West 25th Street and Highway 77. Duncan then proceeded to head West on Highway 20 into Jackson, Nebraska.

The vehicle was found without Duncan on private farmland west of Willis, Nebraska, by the South Sioux City Officers and the Dakota County Deputies. They later found the Duncan around 5:57 p.m. on the same land as the car.

Upon the investigation, the authorities stated they discovered the white vehicle was stolen from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Duncan was arrested and charged with flight to avoid arrest, theft by shoplifting, third-degree assault, theft by receiving stolen property, driving while revoked, and willful reckless driving.