Man arrested after pursuit exceeding 100 mph in Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – One person is in jail after authorities said he led them in a pursuit in Spirit Lake exceeding 100 mph.

Friday shortly after midnight, an officer with the Spirit Lake Police Department observed a black Chevy Tahoe driving 49 mph in the 25 mph zone west on Highway 9/71 near the courthouse.

The officer conducted a traffic stop, but as the officer exited his vehicle, the Tahoe fled the scene, traveling through the Hy-Vee parking lot before turning north on Peoria Avenue. Authorities said the Tahoe reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on 240h Avenue, as it attempted to elude the officer.

As the Tahoe approached the intersection of 140th Street, it tried to continue north on 240th Avenue but was entered the ditch, hitting several signs before coming to a stop. The driver was arrested without incident and a passenger in the vehicle was seen by paramedics after complaining of pain.

The driver was identified as Turner Reece Keith Mortensen, 21, of Royal, and arrested. He was charged with felony eluding, OWI-first offense, and numerous traffic offenses. He was booked into the Dickinson County Jail.