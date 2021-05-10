Man arrested after pursuit exceeding 100 mph in Clay County, Iowa

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spencer, Iowa, man was arrested Sunday after leading authorities on a pursuit exceeding 100 mph.

According to the Spencer Police Department, officers were called to a disturbance at 911 1st Avene E Sunday at 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they saw a black 2007 Chevrolet Malibu fleeing the scene. Officers tried to stop the vehicle but it led them in a pursuit south out of town at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

The pursuit ended when when the vehicle stopped in the 300 block of Main St in Sioux Rapids. The driver, Carlos Hicks, 25, of Spencer, then got out and fled on foot before he was apprehended at 307 Main Street. During the investigation, poice determened that Hick threw a loaded pistol during the pursuit. It was found in the 2300 mile of 440th Street.

Hicks was arrested and charged with participating in a felony, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver marijuana, and multiple traffic offenses.

Deshon Oneal. Photo Courtesy of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers then executed a search warrant for the residence. As a result, Deshon Oneal, 25, of Columbus, Mississippi, was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Hicks and Oneal were transported to the Clay County Jail without further incident.