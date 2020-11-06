Man arrested after police find stolen gun, marijuana in vehicle involved Sioux City in crash

Nicholas Polencheck
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Wisconsin man was arrested for possession of marijuana and a stolen gun in Sioux City after he gave authorities permission to move his vehicle to a legal parking spot after a traffic crash.

According to court documents, Nicholas Polencheck, 21, of Madison, Wisconsin, was involved in a minor traffic incident in the 700 block of Pierce Street on Monday around 5:11 p.m. Polencheck gave police permission to move his vehicle to a legal parking space.

Upon entering the vehicle, authorities observed a strong odor of marijuana. Court documents said officers searched the vehicle and found 18 grams of marijuana, packaging materials, and a scale. A Ruger Wrangler .22 LR was also found in the trunk of the vehicle inside the trunk of the vehicle in a backpack, which was reported stolen out of Sauk County, Wisconsin.

Polencheck was the only person in the vehicle during the incident.

Polencheck was arrested and charged with trafficking in stolen weapons-first offense, a class D felony, and possession of marijuana -first offense, a serious misdemeanor. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and has since bonded out.

