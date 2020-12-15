Man arrested after leading authorities in pursuit in stolen vehicle through O’Brien County, Iowa

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) – Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved with a pursuit throughout O’Brien County Sunday.

Authorities arrested Bradley Kots, 24, of Sutherland on multiple charges including felony eluding, second-degree theft, and OWI.

According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Sunday. When an Osceola County deputy responded, a blue Dodge Journey fled. Authorities said the vehicle then pulled into a farm place on Oak Hill Avenue just north of the Osceola/O’Brien County line to try to hide from law enforcement.

When an O’Brien County deputy pulled into the farm place, the driver, later identified as Kots, drove through the ditch and hit the Osceola County deputy’s vehicle before fleeing south on Oak Hill Avenue into O’Brien County and led authorities in a pursuit.

During the pursuit, authorities were told the vehicle matched the description of a stolen vehicle from Spencer.

Kots eventually stopped the vehicle on the northside of Germantown but refused to unlock the door or show his hands. A deputy then broke the window and place a targeting laser from their Taser on Kots, who then complied with authorities, exiting the vehicle before being taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Authorities confirmed the Dodge Jorurney was stolen from Spencer.

Kots was arrested and charged with the felonies of second-degree theft and eluding. He was also charged with the misdemeanors of OWI first offense, driving while under suspension, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, passing in a no passing zone, fail to yield half of roadway, five counts of failing to obey stop sign, speeding. Kots was booked into the O’Brien County Jail.

Kots is suspected of numerous vehicle thefts in northwest Iowa and charges are pending investigations.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Sheldon Police Department, O’Brien County Conservation, and Iowa State Patrol assisted the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.