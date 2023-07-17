MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — A man was arrested after police say he hit a woman in the Madison County Fairgrounds parking lot.

On July 15 shortly after 11 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was called to the fairgrounds for a report that a woman was hit by a car, according to a release.

The release said that the vehicle that hit her was seen leaving the scene but witnesses were able to get a plate number and vehicle description.

Deputies were able to find the vehicle on 6th Street in Madison and conducted a traffic stop. Brian Coffman, 40, of Norfolk, was arrested during the stop for driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injuries, leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injuries, and driving under suspension.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be seen for her injuries, though nothing about her condition was included in the release.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Madison Police Department, BlueLine Security, and Madison Emergency Medical Services.