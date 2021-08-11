Man arrested after getting foot stuck in door during burglary attempt

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police arrested a man accused of burglary after trying to gain entry into a Sioux City home by kicking the front door, only to get his foot stuck.

According to court documents, Jason Funk, 38, tried to burglarize a residence in the 1700 block of George Street around 6:11 a.m. Tuesday morning. Funk kicked front door to gain entry but his foot went through the lower panel and became stuck.

The resident of the house was present during the attempted break-in and called 911. When police arrived, Funk’s foot was still caught in the door. He told officers he tried to break in the door but got stuck.

Police also found Funk had broke a window to a garage and vehicle. The total value of the damage is estimated to be more than $1,500.

Funk was arrested and booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a $7,500 bond. He is charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.