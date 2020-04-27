Man arrested after found charging phone in vacant house for sale in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A man who was charging his phone in a vacant house in Norfolk was arrested Saturday.

Norfolk Police were called to a vacant house for sale in the 1200 block of S. 4th Street at around 2:10 p.m. after a realtor and potential buyer located a man inside the house. The realtor said no one was living in the house and that the owner had it listed for sale.

Michael S. Glenn, 34, was found by police and arrested for burglary. Police said Glenn had his phone charger plugged into an outlet in the home. Officers also noted frozen food packages as well as a dirty oven in the kitchen and empty alcohol bottles in the trash.

Officers recognized Glenn from an April 20 incident where he was cited for trespassing in another vacant house.

Glenn was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

