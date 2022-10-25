EMERSON, Neb. (KCAU) – Police were able to confirm that the suspicious device was a hidden recording device placed in the bathroom.

According to a release from the Emerson Police Department, an employee of the Post 60 Market reported to the manager and police that they had found a suspicious device.

The release stated that Emerson police took the device, and after examining it, they were able to determine that it was a hidden camera.

A formal investigation was started and on October 15, at 7:50 a.m., the release stated that the police department received further information about the recording device. The information helped the police to arrest Miguel J. Vazquez and charge him with three counts of unlawful intrusion.

Vasquez was transported to the Dakota County Jail and the release specified that the investigation is ongoing.