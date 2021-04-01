Man arrested after eluding officers in pursuit from Sioux City to Sloan

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A 22-year-old man was arrested for several charges after eluding law enforcement officers late Wednesday night on Interstate 29.

According to court documents, on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., an officer saw a 2003 Nissan Altima going at a high rate of speed down an alley in Sioux City and started to elude officers.

The vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection of Villa and Ross, where the Nissan continued to elude officers, reaching speeds of 70 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Officials said the vehicle turned onto Hamilton Boulevard and started to head north in the southbound lanes for multiple blocks. The exterior lights of the vehicle were shut off and continued eluding officers.

The Nissan got on to I-29 and headed south when it began to drive down the center of both lanes of the interstate for multiple miles before stopping near Sloan.

Authorities said the offender, Joshua Green, 22, of Sioux City, showed them an ID that’s only for Iowa and admitted to not having a driver’s license.

The registration on the Nissan came back to the vehicle being the color silver, but it was spray painted black and didn’t match the registration.

Court documents say deputies noticed drug paraphernalia located at Green’s feet, and he denied using any illegal substances on Wednesday night and failed a field sobriety test.

Green was taken into custody and charged with eluding, a Class D felony, OWI, no driver’s license, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, improper use of lane, improper registration, and operating a vehicle without headlights.

He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond with a court date set for April 12 at 9 a.m.