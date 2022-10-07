SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man allegedly led local law enforcement in a pursuit in Sioux City early Friday morning, ending after the man tried to drive over a bridge that is currently closed for construction.

According to Sergeant Tom Gill with the Sioux City Police Department, officers with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office first spotted the driver near the Love’s Truck Stop in Singing Hills aroun 12:20 a.m.

Authorities recognized the driver as a man named Alan Adams, who has felony warrants out in his name, according to Sergeant Gill. Officers tried to make a traffic stop, but Adams allegedl;y fled, beginning the chase. That’s when the Sheriff’s Office requested backup from the SCPD.

According to officials at the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, the chase moved up Interstate 29 northbound, and continued from there down several roads and backstreets, including when Adams allegedly drove the wrong way down the westbound Gordon Drive Viaduct in his attempts to elude officers.

Court documents state that Adams was going 100 mph in a 25 mph zone on Court Street and was driving with “wanton disregard to the public” while on the Gordon Drive viaduct.

Sergeant Gill said the chase ended when Adams attempted to drive over a Dace Avenue bridge that is closed for construction. His vehicle got stuck, and officers were able to take him into custody.

Adams was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of aggravated eluding, driving the wrong way, stop sign violation, reckless driving, and driving without a driver’s license.

Sergeant Gill said that Adams was alone in the vehicle.