SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An officer with the Sioux City Police Department witnessed the crash of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday evening. The vehicle was said to have caught fire after crashing through a fence.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Gilberto Amenta, 21, is facing charges of first-degree theft, reckless driving, speeding, and driving while their license was revoked.

At 7:16 p.m., Amenta was allegedly driving a vehicle that had been reported as stolen out of Hawarden. He was seen taking the off-ramp to Riverside Boulevard from Interstate 29 where officers observed the vehicle approaching the stop sign at speeds between 80 and 100 mph.

The release states that Amenta allegedly lost control of the vehicle and ended up driving through a chain link fence and rolling several times before starting on fire.

Amenta allegedly tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by the officer who witnessed the incident. Amenta sustained injuries to his head and hands from the crash.

The vehicle was considered a total loss due to the extensive damage on all sides.