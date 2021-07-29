Man arrested after chase reaching 115 mph in Dickinson County

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities arrested an Iowa man for high speed chase reaching speed up to 115 mph.

According to the release, an officer with the Spirit Lake Police Department observed a red Chevy Impala traveling westbound on Highway 9/71 near the courthouse at 71 mph in the 25 mph zone shortly after 3am Thursday morning.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop near Highway 9 & 71 Jct.; however the driver eluded officers.

The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 115 mph through multiple counties before coming to rest in Jackson County near 780th Street and 370th Avenue.

The driver was identified as Klint Wyatt King, 28, of Algona, IA, and was arrested without incident and booked into the Dickinson County Jail on the following charges:

Eluding (Speed/OWI enhancement) – Class “D” Felony

Operating While Intoxicated 1st – Serious Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving – Simple Misdemeanor Fail to obey stop sign – Simple Misdemeanor

Speeding – Simple Misdemeanor

Driving While License Suspended – Simple Misdemeanor

Failure to use headlamps when required – Simple Misdemeanor

Driving on the wrong side of two lane highway – Simple Misdemeanor

No insurance – Simple Misdemeanor

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Simple Misdemeanor

The Spirit Lake Police Department was assisted by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Worthington Police Department, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.