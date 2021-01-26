Man arrested after buying marijuana for minor in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested after he bought marijuana at a Morningside residence last year for a female minor, saying he gave the marijuana to her as a birthday present.

According to court documents, on August 28, 2020, around 12:45 a.m., authorities stopped a vehicle with an Iowa license plate in the 3100 block of West 4th Street in Sioux City. There were two occupants in the car, Hunter Trudeau, 19, of Fairmont, Minnesota and a female minor.

A K-9 conducted a sniff around the vehicle and indicated an odor of drugs inside of it. When asked if there were drugs, Trudeau admitted there were a couple of ounces of marijuana in the center console. Police searched the vehicle and found 4.45 grams of marijuana and ammunition.

In a post-Miranda interview, the minor admitted that Trudeau picked her up in Elk Point, South Dakota and drove her to a house in Morningside to purchase marijuana. The minor gave Trudeau $20, and he went inside the house and purchased marijuana. Trudeau then gave the minor the marijuana.

Trudeau admitted that he gave the marijuana to the minor as a birthday present.

Trudeau was arrested and booked in the Woodbury County Jail on January 25. He is held on a $10,000 bond. He faces charges of distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 18. He will appear in court on February 5 at 9 a.m.