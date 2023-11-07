Editor’s note: There were multiple spelling errors in this story. These have since been corrected. We apologize for the mistake.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been arrested after police say he entered multiple dorm rooms on the Morningside University campus.

According to court documents, Roberto Bernal-Munoz, 27, entered multiple Dimmitt Hall dorm rooms on October 20.

Roberto Bernal-Munoz courtesy Woodbury County Jail

The documents state that he entered the dorm building at around 5 a.m. and walked around the building, checking the door handles of multiple rooms. He entered multiple rooms, some of which had students inside, the documents said.

While checking rooms, Bernal-Munoz allegedly took a student ID, dorm room key, bathroom key, and a key fob that accessed the common areas in the dorm from one of the dorms. The court documents say that Bernal-Munoz used these keys to enter the women’s restrooms and the fitness center. The women’s restrooms can only be accessed by a key given to female students and the fitness room can only be accessed through a fob given to Dimmitt Hall residents.

The documents state that Bernal-Munoz admitted in a post-miranda interview to entering multiple dorms with sleeping students inside. The students who lived in the dorm where the keys were taken from told police that they believe they were sleeping inside their dorm when Bernal-Munoz entered.

In a statement, Morningside University said that the campus community was made aware of the incident and reminded students to be vigilant and keep their personal safety in mind.

“Late last month, Morningside University students notified Campus Security of a suspicious individual in Dimmitt Hall. Campus Security immediately responded and contacted the Sioux City Police Department to launch an investigation into the situation. Evidence was collected and a suspect was identified quickly. Morningside has made the campus community aware of the isolated incident. Reminders have also been issued regarding being vigilant about community and personal safety. Morningside University would like to thank the Sioux City Police Department for its assistance in helping Campus Security quickly address and resolve this matter.” Statement from Morningside University

Bernal-Munoz has been charged with 2nd-degree attempted burglary and is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $7,500 bond. Additionally, he will not be allowed within 1000 yards of the school. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on November 16.