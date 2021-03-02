Man arrested after 115 mph pursuit in Clay County

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested on a warrant after authorities said he led them on a pursuit and reached more than 100 miles per hour.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, on January 23, they attempted to pull over a vehicle at 5:55 a.m., going 78 mph in a 55 mph in the 2500 mile of Highway 18.

The vehicle didn’t stop and led the deputies into Palo Alto County, reaching speeds of 115 mph until the pursuit was called off due to safety concerns.



Following an investigation, it was determined that the driver was Justin Sky Diggs, 31, of Fonda, Iowa.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office requested arrest warrants be filed: eluding speed, 25 over the limit, an aggravated misdemeanor, no valid driver’s license, improper use of lanes, passing in a no-passing zone, failure to obey a stop sign

Diggs was located and arrested in the 10 Blk of E. 1st Street in Spencer on February 26 at around 1:40 a.m.

During the arrest, officials determined that Diggs had a glass meth pipe. He was then charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, and served his valid Clay County arrest warrants.

Diggs was transported to the Clay County Jail on the charges where he awaits his initial appearance. He is held on a $2,500 cash-only bond.



The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation and arrest by the Spencer Police Department and the Fort Dodge Police Department.