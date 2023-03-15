CHEROKEE, Iowa, (KCAU) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Cherokee County.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. about four miles east of Washta at the intersection of L51/L Avenue and C66/650th Street.

A semi that was driven by Bruce Lundt, 73, of Correctionville, was going south on L51 and allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, the report stated. Meanwhile, Dale Wilson, 62, was driving a straight truck east on C66 and hit the semi at the intersection,

The semi left the road and came to a rest on the side of the road, and the straight truck went into the ditch.

Both were reported injured. Lundt was taken by helicopter to a local hospital, and Wilson was taken by ambulance.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.