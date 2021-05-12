Nebraska man acquitted of killing gets maximum for witness tampering

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man acquitted earlier this year in the 2016 shooting death of an Omaha teenager has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for witness tampering in the case.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a Douglas County judge on Tuesday sentenced 25-year-old Otis Walker to the maximum sentence for witness tampering, saying Walker’s efforts to keep a witness from testifying amounted to an “effort to sabotage and hijack the justice system.”

In March, Walker was acquitted of first-degree murder and gun charges in the drive-by shooting death of 16-year-old Markeise Dunn.

It was his second trial, after the first ended in a mistrial in 2019 when jurors couldn’t reach a verdict.