Man accused of using machete in attack

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man is hospitalized in Omaha after he was allegedly attacked by a man with a machete. Omaha police were called to a home at 4:10 a.m.
Thursday and found 40-year-old Bounsong Oudomsack with several cuts. Oudomsack told police he was involved in a verbal altercation with a man who then attacked him with a machete, a broad, heavy knife typically used as a weapon.
Police say Oudomsack’s injuries are not life-threatening. No arrests have been made.
