MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) – A man accused of stealing from a Norfolk nonprofit he managed made his first court appearance after being extradited back to Nebraska.

Jeffrey Stewart, 32, of Harlington, Texas, appeared in the Madison County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon for an arraignment on his 2A felony charge of theft by taking of $5,000 or more.

Stewart is accused of misusing more than $740,000 from North Fork Area Transit (NFAT), a nonprofit transit agency that provides transportation services to the Norfolk area. Stewart had been the General Manager of NFAT until December 2022 when he was suspended. In his position, Stewart is accused of using a company credit card for personal purchases, according to court documents.

Stewart was in the custody of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend after being extradited from Cameron County, Texas, shortly after he turned himself in at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A bond hearing was also held on Tuesday. Deputy James Vrbsky with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department testified that he tried unsuccessfully to serve the warrant for Stewart’s arrest since it was issued in December 2022. Stewart turned himself in on July 14, 2023.

Stewart, representing himself, asked Verbsky about a conversation the two had about Stewart turning himself in to authorities, asking if Stewart would be considered a flight risk if he turned himself in, to which Verbskey said no.

Stewart was then sworn in, where he testified that he went to Mexico for mental health treatment. He also said he had a small business he uses to support himself and raise funds to hire an attorney.

The prosecution asked the judge to not reduce Stewart’s bond because he evaded the warrant, while Stewart requested his bond be reduced to $100,000. Judge Michael Long said that since he went to Mexico and negotiated his way back into custody, Stewart’s bond would not be reduced. The bond for Stewart is currently set at $500,000.

Stewart then asked for a court-appointed attorney to represent him.

Stewart’s next court appearance is scheduled for the afternoon of July 25.