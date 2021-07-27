Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in tools from car wash construction site in Sioux City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cody Plummer
Courtesy Woodbury County Jail

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local man was arrested for stealing tools from a Silverstar Car Wash that is still being constructed Sunday. 

According to court documents, Cody Plummer, 25, of South Sioux City, entered the construction site of a Silverstar Car Wash on Correctionville Road which is currently under construction Sunday around 11 a.m.

Documents said Plummer entered through an overhead door that was covered with plastic. Once inside,he took a toolbox full of assorted tools with an estimated value between $2,000 to $5,000.

He then loaded them into a truck that belonged to Silverstar and stashed them on the 3200 block of Euclid.  

Plummer returned the truck to Silverstar and attempted to return to the hiding place on foot where police apprehended him. He was also allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.  

The documents add that Plummer was photographed during the incident.

Plummer was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and possession of a controlled substance.  He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories