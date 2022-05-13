SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was accused of breaking into a hotel room in late April in downtown Sioux City.

According to court documents, Daniel Bush, 23, of Sioux City, went to the Warrior Hotel on April 19, 2022, with another person.

Footage from the hotel reportedly showed Bush with his accomplice searching for a room to enter, and when they found an unlocked room, they went inside and stole guests’ personal items.

The documents alleged the pair stole Russian passports, Russian driver’s licenses, Russian money, clothes, rental car keys, a phone, $60 in US cash, and various items from the hotel room.

An arrest warrant was served on May 11, and Bush was charged with third-degree burglary. He was lodged in the Woodbury County Jail.