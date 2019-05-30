Man accused of stealing car from Sioux City valet

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff's Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man has been charged with theft after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the MercyOne Siouxland valet service last year.

Court documents said that James Thornton, 24, had gone to the Menards on Gordon Drive in Sioux City around September 6, 2018, had taken a security camera system from the store. He was stopped by a store employee. Thrornton then left the system before taking off in his car.

A month later on October 3, a woman gave the keys to her vehicle to a valet at MercyOne. When she later returned, she discovered her keys and vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle was valued at $12,000.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and reportedly saw Thornton and a woman taking the keys and then Thrornton driving the stolen vehicle. The woman with Thornton allegedly told police that it was Thornton's idea to steal the vehicle and that he tried to sell the car for parts but was unsuccessful.

Thronton was charged with first-degree theft, fourth-degree theft, and a probation violation. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $13,000 bond.