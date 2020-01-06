Man accused of shooting at ISP trooper in Sioux City charged with attempted murder

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man accused of firing at a trooper of the Iowa State Patrol after a traffic stop in Sioux City has been formally charged with attempted murder and other charges.

Anthony Walls, 27, of Omaha, was charged with attempted murder, using a weapon in an assault on persons in certain occupations, using a firearm in the interference with official acts, use of a weapon by a felon, and two counts of assault while participating in a felony.

Walls was the passenger of a vehicle when an Iowa State Trooper made a traffic stop on the 3100 blocks of South Lewis Boulevard in Sioux City on Jan. 2. The trooper learned that Walls had a warrant for his arrest out of Nebraska.

Walls reportedly resisted when the trooper tried to take him into custody. The trooper then used a taser. Walls quickly recovered, firing two shots at the trooper and then fled the scene. Walls was later found and taken into custody.

Walls is set to appear at the Woodbury County Courthouse for arraignment on Jan 21 at 10 a.m. He remains booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $75,000 and is being held for the state of Nebraska.