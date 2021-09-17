Man accused of sexually abusing minor for nearly 4 years in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man is accused of sexually abusing a girl for almost four years at a residence in Sioux City.

According to court documents, the victim, now 18-19 years old, told authorities Nathan Reynolds, 22, sexually abused her from April of 2014 to March of 2018 at a Woodbury County residence. She said Reynolds knew she liked to play ‘imaginary games’ and would make her perform sex acts on him while they played. The victim was 12 to 15 years old during the alleged abuse.

Documents said the victim claims Reynolds abused her over ten times up until December of 2018. When she was 14 to 15 years old, she said that she disclosed to other people she was being sexually abused but no one alerted authorities.

When the victim’s mom found out about the abuse, she told the victim to make a police report. When the parents of the victim confronted Reynolds by phone, he said it was wrong and wanted to apologize and be friends with the victim, documents said.

Reynolds was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond.