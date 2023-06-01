SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man accused of shooting two people, one fatally, and charged with murder for a February shooting in Sergeant Bluff is back in custody in Siouxland.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said in a release that Raymond Rogers, 43, of Sergeant Bluff, has been extradited Thursday from Douglas County, Nebraska, to Woodbury County, Iowa.

Raymond Rogers has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and violation of a no contact order. Rogers was charged after a deadly shooting in late February. According to court documents, authorities received two calls for help at a residence on the 2100 block of Sergeant Bluff on February 24 around 6:47 p.m. The second caller allegedly identified Rogers as the suspect.

Raymond Rogers

Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities arrived at the scene and noticed broken glass from a sliding door. Inside the door, they also saw an axe. Officers entered the residence to find three people. The first was Gerele Eli Jones with a supossed defensive wound on his hand. The also saw multiple gunshot wound on his hand, chest and stomach area. The second was Ashley Rogers found on an ottoman with multiple gunshot wounds and labored breathing. The last was Raymond Rogers found laying on the floor with an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Raymond Rogers was allegedly wearing a camouflage backpack that contained ammunition. Raymond Rogers’ car was also outside the residence close to the sliding door.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. Ashley Rogers and Raymond Rogers were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Days after the incident, Sheehan noted that Raymond Rogers and Ashley Rogers were allegedly “estranged” spouses who had allegedly been separated for around one year. He also said a 12-year-old boy was found on the scene. He said the boy was one of the 911 callers and provided information to officials that were “vital” for responders.

In the release, Sheehan said that the sheriff’s office received help during Raymond Rogers’ medical treatments in Omaha.

“I want to thank the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office for their very engaged assistance throughout the investigation,” Sheehan said. “The Omaha Police Department for their assistance at the hospital in Omaha. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for ensuring a safe extradition back to Woodbury County. Last, but certainly not least a special thank you to the staff at the University of Nebraska Medical Center for all their hard work throughout this long process.”

Rogers was booked into the Woodbury County Jail. He is being held on a $2 million bond.