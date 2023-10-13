MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — A man charged with the theft of more than $700,000 from a Norfolk non-profit transit service has pleaded not guilty.

Jeffrey Stewart, 32, of Harlington, Texas, appeared in the Madison County Courthouse on Thursday for an arraignment hearing. At the hearing, Stewart changed lawyers and then pleaded not guilty to one count of theft by taking of $5,000 or more, a 2A felony.

Stewart’s case was recently moved from county court to district court and his bond was increased to $1 million.

Stewart is accused of misusing more than $740,000 from the organization North Fork Area Transit (NFAT), a nonprofit transit agency that provides transportation services to Norfolk and the wider Madison County area.

Stewart had been the General Manager of NFAT until December 2022 when he was suspended. In his position, Stewart is accused of using a company credit card for personal purchases, according to court documents.

Stewart was in the custody of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend after being extradited from Cameron County, Texas, shortly after he turned himself in at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A pretrial for Stewart has been scheduled for Nov. 27, 2023, with a jury trial scheduled Jan. 9, 2024.