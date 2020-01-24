Closings
Man accused of murdering woman in hotel plans to use insanity plea

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man accused of murdering a woman at a Sioux City hotel intends to use an insanity plea in his upcoming trial.

A lawyer for 30-year-old Jordan Henry filed a notice Wednesday that he also planned to claim that Henry was intoxicated and in a methamphetamine-induced psychosis during the time of the murder.

Henry is accused of strangling Elizabeth Bockholt and setting their hotel room on fire back in January 2019.

Henry has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and arson charges.

A trial date has not yet been set.

