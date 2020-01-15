Man accused of murder, dismemberment of Emerson man ruled competent for trial

1  of  2
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – After months of delays, a man accused of killing and dismembering an Emerson man has been ruled competent.

Andres Surber was in Dakota County Court Tuesday where Judge Bryan Meismer said Surber had been restored to competency with the trial has been set for May 26.

Surber has been found incompetent to stand trial several times before and placed on anti-psychotic medications.

Surber had previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the November 2016 death of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik of Emerson.

Brayan Galvan-Hernandez pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in relation to the case and was sentenced to up 60 years in prison.

