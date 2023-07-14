MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — A man accused of stealing from a Norfolk nonprofit he managed has been arrested.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that Jeffrey Stewart was arrested in Brownsville, Texas after voluntarily turning himself into US Border Patrol.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that they have had conversations with Stewart and his family members via telephone which ultimately lead to his decision.

He faces a charge of theft by taking of $5,000 or more, a 2A felony. He is accused of misusing more than $740,000 from the organization North Fork Area Transit (NFAT), a nonprofit transit agency that provides transportation services to Norfolk and the wider Madison County area.

The US Border Patrol and the Cameron County, Texas, Sheriff’s Department took Stewart into custody as he crossed the border from Mexico to Texas.

Stewart will be brought back to Nebraska by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, pending an extradition hearing.

Stewart had been the General Manager of NFAT until December 2022 when he was suspended from the organization. In his position, Stewart had allegedly been using a company credit card for personal purchases, adding up to more than $740,000, according to court documents.

A criminal investigation into NFAT was launched in December 2022. NFAT’s attorney said that in addition to suspending Stewart, the nonprofit also engaged an auditing firm. NFAT said The Norfolk City Council held an emergency meeting that same morning to discuss changing its agreement with NFAT on how it would pay the remainder of its annual allotment to the transit service. The funding was used to pay employees and continue the transit service for two more weeks after banks refused to provide loans.

According to the affidavit in support of an arrest warrant, officers met with the NFAT president to go over bank statements for the NFAT’s account. Purchases made by Stewart allegedly included casino and airline purchases. The NFAT president showed officers the bank statements for the month of April and reported that the purchases continued up through the middle of December when the cards were suspended.

Authorities were on the lookout for Stewart after a warrant was issued for his arrest, with the U.S. Marshals joining the search in late January.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said it worked with numerous local, state and federal agencies in this matter including the Norfolk Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department(TX), US Border Patrol and the US Marshal Service.