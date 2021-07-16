Man accused of Luton murder to use ‘stand your ground’ defense

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland man accused of killing another man outside of Luton is planning to argue his innocence with the “stand your ground” defense.

According to court documents, Marvin Hildreth, 20, of Whiting, though his lawyers gave notice of the planned defense on Thursday. Giving notice of the defense is required by law.

The “stand your ground” law allows people to use reasonable force, including deadly force, to defend themselves or others.

On May 31 at 1:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to a residence north of Luton. Authorities arrived and found a woman with a wounded leg and Russell Mohr, 40, of Mapleton, dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman told authorities that a red car drove up, the man inside the car spoke to Mohr, fired a gun, and then drove off without saying anything, according to court docs.

Authorities later found the car described by the woman in Sloan and driven by Hildreth. Court documents said Hildreth admitted to being called to the scene to help with a disturbance. He stopped a mile from the location and put the gun on his person before arriving and shooting the man multiple times.