Man accused of Luton murder charged with assault in Woodbury County Jail

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An inmate accused of murder faces an additional charge of assault causing injury for his role in allegedly beating another inmate.

According to court documents, Marvin Hildreth, 21, of Whiting, was in the Woodbury County Jail when he assaulted another inmate on June 24 around 9:38 p.m.

Hildreth was one of multiple suspects who continuously punched and kicked a man, even when the victim fell. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Hildreth has been additionally charged with serious assault. He remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $505,000 bond. He is also charged with second-degree murder and going armed with intent for shooting a man.

On May 31, authorities were called to a residence just north of Luton for shots fire. Authorities arrived and found Russell Mohr, 40, of Mapleton, dead with multiple gunshot wounds and a woman with a wounded leg.

The woman said a car drove up, the man inside the car spoke to the other man, fired a gun, and drove off without saying anything, according to court docs. The suspect car, driven by Hildreth, was then stopped, and Hildreth was arrested.

Court documents said Hildreth admitted to being called to the scene to help with a disturbance. He stopped a mile from the location and put the gun on his person before arriving and shooting the man multiple times.

He pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and going armed with intent in June.