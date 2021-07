SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man facing a first-degree murder charge pleaded guilty to November shooting.

Roderick Banks, 36, is on trial for the murder of Solomon Blackbird, of Sioux City.

According to the court documents, Banks pleaded guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Banks could serve up to 20 years in prison and is ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of Solomon Blackbird.