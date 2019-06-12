Man accused of involuntary manslaughter faces new charge Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff's Office [ + - ] Video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City man charged in the fatal 4th Street assault in 2018 is now facing an additional charge.

Ray Avila, 24, was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault causing serious injury. In July 2018, Avila is accused of punching Peter Johnson, 31, in the face who then hit the sidewalk and later died.

Court document said that Avila will face the third charge of flight to avoid prosecution.

He was arrested in Mexico three weeks ago and is awaiting his initial appearance.