Man accused of human smuggling to change plea to guilty

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man accused of human smuggling is expected to plead guilty.

Court documents show that Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas has requested to enter a plea of guilty in federal court. This comes after his wife also asked to change their plea to guilty.

Francisco-Nicolas and Amy Francisco are each charged with two counts of encouraging an alien to come to or enter the United States in violation of the law and one count of unlawful possession of identification documents.

Francisco entered a notice to plead guilty on November 7, and will be in court November 26 at 3:30 for the guilty hearing plea.

In the indictment, the two are accused of trying to get a man and minor girl to enter into the U.S. and possessing false identification documents.