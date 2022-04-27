SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A suspect in a Sioux City shooting case has pleaded guilty to all of his charges.

On April 4, Sioux City Police received a report of a shooting at Uncle Dave’s Bar on West 3rd Street. A wounded man was found at the scene and taken to the hospital.

A few days later on April 7, police arrested Naji Shorter, 29, of Des Moines, and charged him with attempted murder, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Court documents alleged Shorter and two other people were fighting with a man outside of the bar when he left and returned to shoot the man.

During a search at Shorter’s residence, police claimed to find a .45 caliber gun, multiple rounds of ammunition, and marijuana.

On April 21, Shorter submitted a court document to plead not guilty to all of his charges. A jury trial for his case is scheduled for July 5, 2022, in Woodbury County.