Man accused of driving impaired to hospital following UTV crash near Hull

HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – A man was arrested and charged with an OWI following a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) rollover near Hull.

According to the release the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the driver identified as Johann Louw, 27, of Hull, was heading north on Ibex Avenue when he lost control of his 2021 Polaris Ranger, entered the west ditch and rolled.

Louw was transported by the Hull Ambulance to Sioux Center Health for treatment of his injuries. A passenger, Helgard Vrey, 30, of Hull, did not report injuries and was transported to his residence. The Polaris was not damaged.

Due to consumption of alcohol, Vrey was told to stay there and not operate any vehicles.

Deputies suspected Louw may have been under the influence of alcohol and were at Sioux Center Health conducting that investigation when it was discovered that Vrey drove a vehicle to the hospital.

As a result, Vrey was arrested and transported to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Louw could possibly be charged, pending the investigation.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hull Ambulance, Hull Fire Department, Sioux Center Police Department and Rock Valley Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.