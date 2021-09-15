Man accused of disobeying Sioux City fireman, police during house fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested after allegedly driving through the scene of an early Tuesday morning fire on 23rd Street, disobeying the orders of a fireman and a police officer.

According to court documents, on Tuesday around 12:30 a.m., Daniel Martin, 39, of Onawa, was driving east on 23rd Street. He drove through an active house fire call in which firefighters were preparing to begin putting out the fire.

A fireman tried to stop him from heading towards a downed line on the road, but Martin drove around them and continued down 23rd Street. Sioux City Assistant Fire Chief Bob Wilson ordered an officer to arrest Martin.

Martin parked his vehicle at a house near 1318 23rd Street and got out. The officer told him to stop moving and he was going to be placed under arrest. However, Martin continued to walk away and resisted being arrested. The officer was able to eventually handcuff Martin and take him into custody.

Martin was arrested and charged with two counts of interference with official acts and failure to obey a peace officer. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail on a $600 bond.