Man accused of death, dismemberment of Emerson man pleads not guilty

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – After months of delays, the man accused in the death and dismemberment of an Emerson, Nebraska, man has had his status hearing.

Andres Surber appeared in Dakota County court Tuesday.

Surber pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the November 2016 death of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik.

Surber has been found incompetent to stand trial several times and has been placed on anti-psychotic medications.

In addition, Brayan Galvan-Hernandez was charged in connection to the case, and pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.

Galvan-Hernandez is being sentenced up to 60 years in prison.