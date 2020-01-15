Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

Man accused of death, dismemberment of Emerson man pleads not guilty

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – After months of delays, the man accused in the death and dismemberment of an Emerson, Nebraska, man has had his status hearing.

Andres Surber appeared in Dakota County court Tuesday.

Surber pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the November 2016 death of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik.

Surber has been found incompetent to stand trial several times and has been placed on anti-psychotic medications.

In addition, Brayan Galvan-Hernandez was charged in connection to the case, and pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.

Galvan-Hernandez is being sentenced up to 60 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories