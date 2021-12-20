SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested after police said he chased a security guard with an axe.

According to court documents, a security guard was making rounds in the Skywalk area Friday around 6:15 a.m. He found Jeremy Ross, 31, in the Discovery Ramp parking garage and told him that he couldn’t loiter and would have to leave.

When the guard made rounds again, he found Ross still in the area and addressed him. Ross got upset, documents said, and grabbed an axe, then began charging at the security guard. The guard fled from the area.

Officers later found Ross in a different area. When asked about the axe, Ross said he got rid of it in the alley, documents said.

Ross was arrested and charged with aggravated assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He was booked into the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office on a $2,500 bond.