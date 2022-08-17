SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested at a Sergeant Bluff residence after police say he assaulted a woman with a “stripper pole.”

According to complaint documents filed by the Sergeant Bluff Police Department, Alvontray Louis, 25, of Missouri, was charged with aggravated assault on Monday.

The documents state that Louis was staying with a childhood friend, and when he allegedly asked her to go to the store to get some cigars, she refused because she didn’t want to go out in the rain.

Louis then allegedly got very angry, according to the documents, and tried to hit her with a “stripper pole” that was in one of the bedrooms.

The documents indicated that Louis allegedly continued to chase the woman with a kitchen knife, so she allegedly locked herself in her two children’s bedroom. The three of them allegedly crawled out of the window and ran to a neighbor’s home and called the police.

Louis allegedly left the residence, and the documents stated that officials with the Sergeant Bluff Police Department and the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office found him “hiding” at the woman’s mother’s residence.

Louis was arrested and charged with aggravated assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and for a robbery warrant out of Texas. The documents specified that officers had been called to the residence a week before the incident for a disturbance call, but Louis was not arrested because the assault hadn’t occurred, so officials hadn’t learned of his warrant.

He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $7,500 bond.