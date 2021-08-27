Man accused of assaulting security officer at Southern Hills Mall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man is accused of assaulting a mall security officer after he tried stealing items from a store in the Southern Hills Mall.

According to court documents, on August 26 around 6:20 p.m., Chadwick Dale, 25, was spotted by a Spirit Halloween employee stealing merchandise and hiding it under his shirt. He then attempted to leave the store without paying.

When mall security arrived at the store, Dale assaulted one of the security officers by kicking him in the back of the leg and punching him in the face. He also provided officers with a fake name and refused to provide his real information.

Documents said the total amount he stole from the store came to $69.98.

Dale was arrested and booked in the Woodbury County Jail. He is charged with assault causing bodily harm and held on a $1,500 bond.